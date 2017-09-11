Toby Keith to play at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Toby Keith to play at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: CCMF Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Toby Keith has been announced as a performer for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest.

Luke Bryan will also perform.

The 2018 CCMF runs June 7-10. Tickets are now on sale at www.ccmf.com .

    Horry County Police on scene of death investigation in Conway

    Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    Man arrested after fleeing Myrtle Beach Police, barricading himself in room Sunday

    Police on scene at the Days Inn Motel. (Source: Facebook user)Police on scene at the Days Inn Motel. (Source: Facebook user)

    Officers arrested a man after he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself in a hotel room and threatened to kill himself on Sunday. A hostage negotiation team attempted to persuade him to come out of the room, and after several hours, a SWAT team made entry to the room and he was arrested.

    Timing of impactsTiming of impacts

    Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.

    We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina.  The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.

