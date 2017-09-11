Myrtle Beach Police seeking information after motel armed robbery early Monday morning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to the Lancer Motel on North Kings Highway early Monday morning for a report of an armed robbery, according to Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD.

A black male reportedly banged on the front door of the hotel and told the desk clerk he needed help. When the desk clerk opened the door, the suspect pulled out a handgun, demanding money.

The motel staff complied, and the suspect fled the scene.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still searching for the suspect. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

