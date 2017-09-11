Florida evacuees stay at Myrtle Beach KOA Campground during Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.More >>
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.More >>
As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in Florida, residents evacuate. Many coming to Myrtle Beach - More specifically, the KOA Kampground. Evacuees like Miami natives Adriana Gonzalez and Sylvana Gilmore. "When we heard Irma was coming our way, we were scared,"More >>
As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in Florida, residents evacuate. Many coming to Myrtle Beach - More specifically, the KOA Kampground. Evacuees like Miami natives Adriana Gonzalez and Sylvana Gilmore. "When we heard Irma was coming our way, we were scared,"More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.More >>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>