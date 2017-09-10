Local hotels help Florida evacuees before Hurricane Irma hits

Grand Strand hotels housed guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Some of those hotels are offering deals for people who were forced to evacuate their homes. Captains Quarter’s Resort, Crown Reef Beach Resort, hotel BLUE and Island Vista Resort are a few of the hotels offering discounts to evacuees.

"You just never know and you can't take a risk with your life,” said Ellen Hollingworth, who came to Myrtle Beach from Wellington, Florida.

Hollingworth is one of several Florida residents staying at the Sea Crest Hotel on Ocean Boulevard.

"I heard it was going to be a category 4 or a 5 when it hit, so I just started panicking,” she said.

Despite what is happening at their home, the family is grateful they were able to make it to Myrtle Beach.

"I've always wanted to come to Myrtle Beach as a kid, and this was a great experience for me and my little girls who are 18 and 12 to experience this,” Hollingworth said.

On Monday, Hollingworth will pack up and head home to Wellington to pick up any damage left behind by Hurricane Irma.

