Hartsville man arrested for second time in a week on drug, weapons charges

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man remains in jail Sunday night following his second arrest in a week.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Lamont Benjamin, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and having an open container.

The suspect was also served with warrants for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $68,950 surety bond, the release stated.

At 4 a.m. Saturday, a DCSO patrol deputy reportedly stopped Benjamin for a traffic violation on North Fifth Street in the Hartsville area. The suspect allegedly pulled into a driveway and crawled into the backseat while the vehicle was in reverse, causing it to strike the patrol vehicle.

According to the release, the patrol vehicle sustained no damage. The suspect tried to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Deputies reportedly recovered a loaded .40-caliber Sig Sauer handgun from the vehicle, along with multiple rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, several packages of illegal drugs, a scale and an open container of alcohol.

According to the release, Benjamin was released from jail a week ago on a $11,000 surety bond after being charged with distribution of a cocaine base, possession of less than one gram of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Back in March, the suspect was also released on a $10,000 surety bond after having been charged with first-degree assault and battery. He has since been indicted on that charge, the release stated.

