Hartsville man arrested for second time in a week on drug, weapons charges

Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
Gregory Lamont Benjamin, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and having an open container.More >>
Gregory Lamont Benjamin, 32, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and having an open container.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>