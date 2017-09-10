Airbnb rolls out 'Disaster Response Program' which allows hosts to list properties for free for Irma evacuees

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC (WMBF) – Popular online home-rental service, Airbnb, has announced a Disaster Response Program, designed to accommodate those misplaced by Hurricane Irma.

A release from Airbnb says the program is intended to “find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.”

The following communities are invited to participate:

North Carolina: The cities and surrounding areas of Chapel Hill, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem

South Carolina: The greater areas of Beaufort County, Colleton County, and Jasper County, and the northwest region, including Greenville-Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Anderson

Georgia: The Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta, Decatur County, Grady County, and Thomas County

Alabama: The cities and surrounding metropolitan areas of Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Decatur and Florence

Florida: The Panhandle

Here’s how it works:

Airbnb has contacted every host within the eligible communities to inform them of the Disaster Response Program and to encourage them to take part in the program if they are in a position to help. Hosts interested in listing their properties for free are asked to follow airbnb.com/disaster where they can list their home by clicking “I can offer my space for free.” Those in need of housing are being directed to follow the same link, airbnb.com/disaster , where they can locate free listings within close proximity by clicking “I need a place to stay”. The hosts may decide how long they wish to list their homes for free within the program. The program runs through September 28.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.