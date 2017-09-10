Woman wanted by multiple local police agencies after reportedly robbing two hotels at gunpoint

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police.

The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices.

That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol, pointed it at the employee, and told the employee to hand over all the money in the register.

The employee complied and handed the woman the 406 dollars in the register.

The woman then ran out of the front door.

The same suspect is also wanted by Horry County Police for armed robbery. That same night, September 10, the suspect entered the Best Western hotel on N. Kings Highway.

According to a police report, the suspect began asking the front desk clerk about room rates. After asking for her identification, she suspect pulled a firearm out of her waistband and demanded money.

The report states the desk clerk complied and gave her between $220 and $230 cash from the register. The hotel's cameras reportedly caught the incident, and the suspect can be heard yelling, "give me all the money."

The suspect can be seen on video leaving the scene in a vehicle that appears to be a light in color four door sedan with the front passenger side hubcap missing.

In both cases, the suspect is described as a light skin black female wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and black Nike Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. She is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382 or Detective Angel Walker at 843-918-1906.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.