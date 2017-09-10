Woman wanted by multiple local police agencies after reportedly - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman wanted by multiple local police agencies after reportedly robbing two hotels at gunpoint

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter) (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police.

The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices.

That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol, pointed it at the employee, and told the employee to hand over all the money in the register.

The employee complied and handed the woman the 406 dollars in the register.

The woman then ran out of the front door.

The same suspect is also wanted by Horry County Police for armed robbery. That same night, September 10, the suspect entered the Best Western hotel on N. Kings Highway. 

According to a police report, the suspect began asking the front desk clerk about room rates. After asking for her identification, she suspect pulled a firearm out of her waistband and demanded money.

The report states the desk clerk complied and gave her between $220 and $230 cash from the register. The hotel's cameras reportedly caught the incident, and the suspect can be heard yelling, "give me all the money." 

The suspect can be seen on video leaving the scene in a vehicle that appears to be a light in color four door sedan with the front passenger side hubcap missing. 

In both cases, the suspect is described as a light skin black female wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and black  Nike Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. She is considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information, please call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382 or Detective Angel Walker at 843-918-1906. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    South Strand streets flooding due to storm surge, high tide

    South Strand streets flooding due to storm surge, high tide

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:49:19 GMT
    Flooded streets in the Garden City area. (Source: Jamie Arnold)Flooded streets in the Garden City area. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

    A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.

    More >>

    A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.

    More >>

  • J-1 student reported missing; belongings found in hotel room

    J-1 student reported missing; belongings found in hotel room

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:28 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:28:11 GMT
    Natali Yambolieva (Source: Michael Luczaj Facebook)Natali Yambolieva (Source: Michael Luczaj Facebook)

     Myrtle Beach Police are searching for 20-year-old Natali Yambolieva, after she was reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday. Yambolieva was a J-1 student working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel. After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her. 

    More >>

     Myrtle Beach Police are searching for 20-year-old Natali Yambolieva, after she was reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday. Yambolieva was a J-1 student working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel. After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her. 

    More >>

  • breaking

    Two dead after shooting in Conway; police say there is no threat to community

    Two dead after shooting in Conway; police say there is no threat to community

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:07:13 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>

    Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly