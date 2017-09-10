Woman wanted by multiple local police agencies after reportedly robbing two hotel employees at gunpoint

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman targets two Myrtle Beach hotels within moments of each other, robbing both establishments and pointing a gun at the hotel staff.

Now, police say they need the public's help to identify the woman before she strikes again.

An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices.

That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol, pointed it at the employee, and told the employee to hand over all the money in the register.

The employee complied and handed the woman the $406 in the register.

The woman then ran out of the front door.

"Someone who commits such a brazen act such as a violence act like this need to be apprehended," said MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby. "This individual walks into to two establishments with no disguise, nothing, and commits these acts of violence."

The same suspect is also wanted by Horry County police for armed robbery. That same night, Sept. 10, the suspect reportedly entered the Best Western hotel on North Kings Highway.

According to a police report, the suspect began asking the front desk clerk about room rates. After asking for her identification, the suspect pulled a firearm out of her waistband and demanded money.

A hotel employee said the incident happened so fast, he didn't have time to be scared.

"Once she pulled the gun out, I think she was there for maybe 20 seconds," said the employee, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

The report states the desk clerk complied and gave her between $220 and $230 cash from the register. The hotel's cameras reportedly caught the incident, and the suspect can be heard yelling, "give me all the money."

"I was more shocked at how big the gun was she had," the employee said. "Honestly, it was a hand cannon and she pulled it out of her shorts. I didn't even see it in there and she just said, 'Give me the money.'"

The suspect can be seen on video leaving the scene in a vehicle that appears to be a light-in-color four-door Sedan with the front passenger side hubcap missing.

Crosby said they are hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect in the surveillance image.

"We need to get her off the streets before she does some thing else," said Crosby.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382 or Det. Angel Walker at (843) 918-1906.

