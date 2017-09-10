Two Myrtle Beach hotels reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday morning

The Georgetown County School District has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12 for students and staff. On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay. They will return to their regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13. Horry County Schools is expected to give an update on closures Sunday before 5:00 p.m.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
Popular online home-rental service, Airbnb, has announced a Disaster Response Program, designed to accommodate those misplaced by Hurricane Irma. A release from Airbnb says the program is intended to “find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.”More >>
An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police. The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices. That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistolMore >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
