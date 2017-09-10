Two Myrtle Beach hotels reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday morning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police.

The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices.

That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol, pointed it at the employee, and told the employee to hand over all the money in the register.

The employee complied and handed the woman the 406 dollars in the register.

The woman then ran out of the front door.

The suspect is described as a light skin black female wearing a gray shirt with black shorts and black Nike Air Jordan Retro 4 shoes. She is considered armed and dangerous.

The same suspect is pictured on surveillance footage after a robbery at the Best Western on N. Kings Highway.

If you have any information, please call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382 or Detective Angel Walker at 843-918-1906.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.