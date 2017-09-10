Myrtle Beach hotel employee reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday morning

With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police. The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices. That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistolMore >>
The West Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laufer Drive around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single family home due to a kitchen fire. There were no injuries reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.More >>
As hurricane Irma continues to move north tonight and Monday, the fringe effects will start to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand during the day on Monday. While conditions will be nothing like what the region saw from Hurricane Matthew, a few power outages and downed trees are likely.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s websiteMore >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
