Crews respond to house fire in West Florence Sunday morning

WEST FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laufer Drive around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single family home due to a kitchen fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the house has suffered damage from smoke and fire.

There were no injuries reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

