Crews respond to house fire in West Florence Sunday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to house fire in West Florence Sunday morning

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: West Florence Fire Facebook) (Source: West Florence Fire Facebook)
(Source: West Florence Fire Facebook) (Source: West Florence Fire Facebook)

WEST FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laufer Drive around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single family home due to a kitchen fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the house has suffered damage from smoke and fire. 

There were no injuries reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Closings, cancellations coming in ahead of potential threat from Hurricane Irma

    Closings, cancellations coming in ahead of potential threat from Hurricane Irma

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:54:58 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

    More >>

    With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach hotel employee reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday morning

    Myrtle Beach hotel employee reportedly held at gunpoint Sunday morning

    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-09-10 16:52:34 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter)(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter)

    An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police. The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices. That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol

    More >>

    An Ocean Dunes Resort employee was held at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police. The report states an employee came to the front desk after a woman rang the bell around 2:00 a.m. The woman then asked for a room, so the employee started telling her about their prices. That’s when the report says the woman pulled out a silver pistol

    More >>

  • Crews respond to house fire in West Florence Sunday morning

    Crews respond to house fire in West Florence Sunday morning

    Sunday, September 10 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-09-10 15:25:29 GMT

    The West Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laufer Drive around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single family home due to a kitchen fire. There were no injuries reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.  

    More >>

    The West Florence Fire Department responded to a house fire on Laufer Drive around 10:00 Sunday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single family home due to a kitchen fire. There were no injuries reported from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly