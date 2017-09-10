Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Although Hurricane Irma will not hit us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still affected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand.

“People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,” said Dan Broadt.

“A lot of people came in saying they canceled their rooms for later in the week or for the first of next week so I’m sure it’s made a lot of difference,” said Deann Sarver.

Now that Irma is not a threat to Myrtle Beach, the area has become a destination for those who will get hit with the hurricane.

“Actually there has been a lot of people tracking out of the Florida area coming through,” said Broadt. “A lot of them don’t know what they’re going back to which is kind of sad so our prayers are with them.”

