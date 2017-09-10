Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Although Hurricane Irma will not hit us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still affected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand.

“People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,” said Dan Broadt.

“A lot of people came in saying they canceled their rooms for later in the week or for the first of next week so I’m sure it’s made a lot of difference,” said Deann Sarver.

Now that Irma is not a threat to Myrtle Beach, the area has become a destination for those who will get hit with the hurricane.

“Actually there has been a lot of people tracking out of the Florida area coming through,” said Broadt. “A lot of them don’t know what they’re going back to which is kind of sad so our prayers are with them.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Child killed after accident reported in Darlington County

    Child killed after accident reported in Darlington County

    Sunday, September 10 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-09-10 10:55:38 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s website

    More >>

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s website

    More >>

  • Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

    Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

    Sunday, September 10 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-09-10 10:50:27 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Although Hurricane Irma will not impact us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still effected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand. “People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,” 

    More >>

    Although Hurricane Irma will not impact us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still effected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand. “People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,” 

    More >>

  • IRMA UPDATE: Intensifies to Category 4 before imminent landfall in Florida Keys

    IRMA UPDATE: Intensifies to Category 4 before imminent landfall in Florida Keys

    Sunday, September 10 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-09-10 10:26:00 GMT
    Irma Currents Sunday AMIrma Currents Sunday AM

    The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today.  This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

    More >>

    The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today.  This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly