Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s websiteMore >>
Although Hurricane Irma will not impact us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still effected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand. “People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,”More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The Georgetown County School District has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12 for students and staff. On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay. They will return to their regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13. Horry County Schools is expected to give an update on closures Sunday before 5:00 p.m.More >>
The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
When Irma reaches Florida, it will be the state’s strongest hurricane strike in 13 years.More >>
The island is barely habitable, with 90 percent of all structures damaged.More >>
