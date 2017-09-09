School closures: Which schools will be open, closed on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.

This list will be updated as more schools announce closings or delays.

TUESDAY:

Horry County Schools will return to their normal schedule on Tuesday, September 12. The district stated in a Facebook post: "After reviewing the most current weather advisories, Horry County Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday, September 12. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the evening. As indicated on the 2017-2018 student calendar, October 9 will be the make-up day for the cancellation of school on Monday, September 11."

MONDAY:

Horry County Schools are closed on Monday, Sept. 11. School and district employees who work 246 days are asked to report to work, as conditions allow.

are closed on Monday, Sept. 11. School and district employees who work 246 days are asked to report to work, as conditions allow. Georgetown County Schools will be closed to students Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 11-12). On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay.

will be closed to students Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 11-12). On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay. Florence School District 1 is closed Monday, Sept. 11.

is closed Monday, Sept. 11. Florence School District 2 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and 190 day staff should report at 8:00 a.m. Monday for a Teacher Workday. Students will make up this missed day on Monday, September 18, 2017.

is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and 190 day staff should report at 8:00 a.m. Monday for a Teacher Workday. Students will make up this missed day on Monday, September 18, 2017. Florence School District 3 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Employees on contracts of 190 days and higher should report to work at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Employees on contracts of 190 days and higher should report to work at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Florence County School District 4 is canceling school Monday, Sept. 11, for students and staff.

is canceling school Monday, Sept. 11, for students and staff. Florence School District 5 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and staff should report Monday for a work day, and operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday.

is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and staff should report Monday for a work day, and operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Darlington County District Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11 Dillon School Districts 3 and 4 will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Marion County School District will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Marlboro County School District will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Due to the onset of increased wind strength at the end of the school day, the Public Schools of Robeson County will release students and staff at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Additionally, all after-school programs, activities, practices and events are canceled.

will release students and staff at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11. Additionally, all after-school programs, activities, practices and events are canceled. Montessori School of Florence will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Horry Georgetown Technical College is closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

is closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Francis Marion University will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Coastal Carolina University has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Lee County Schools are closed on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

are closed on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. North Eastern Technical College will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Florence - Darlington Technical College is closed to students, staff and faculty on Monday, Sept. 11.

is closed to students, staff and faculty on Monday, Sept. 11. Williamsburg Technical College has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Employees should return to work at 10:00 Tuesday morning.

has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Employees should return to work at 10:00 Tuesday morning. 1st Baptist Child Development Center in NMB is closed Monday, Sept. 11.

in NMB is closed Monday, Sept. 11. Horry County Disabilities & Special Needs’ Day Program, Community Supports, New Horizons HASCI Center and the Main Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Trinity Y2K Child Care Center in Surfside Beach will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

in Surfside Beach will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Buckle My Shoe will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Bridgewater Academy will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Dillon Christian School will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Trinity - Byrnes Collegiate School will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. The Kings Academy in Florence is closed Monday, Sept. 11.

in Florence is closed Monday, Sept. 11. Creative Beginnings Child Development Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Little River Child Development Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Palmetto Preschool and Learning Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Lowcountry Preparatory School in Pawleys Island will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

in Pawleys Island will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Florence Christian School and Child Care will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Kids Paradise in Myrtle Beach will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

in Myrtle Beach will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. All Head Start and Early Head Start Centers are closed in Florence, Marion and Dillon Counties on Monday, Sept. 11.

