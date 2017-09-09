Number of schools across Grand Strand, Pee Dee closed on Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Number of schools across Grand Strand, Pee Dee closed on Monday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.

This list will be updated as more schools announce closings or delays.

  • Horry County Schools are closed on Monday, Sept. 11. School and district employees who work 246 days are asked to report to work, as conditions allow.
  • Georgetown County Schools will be closed to students Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 11-12). On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay.
  • Florence School District 1 is closed Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Florence School District 2 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and 190 day staff should report at 8:00 a.m. Monday for a Teacher Workday. Students will make up this missed day on Monday, September 18, 2017.  
  • Florence School District 3 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. Employees on contracts of 190 days and higher should report to work at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Florence School District 5 is closed for students Monday and will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, Sept. 12. Faculty and  staff should report Monday for a work day, and operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday. 
  • Darlington County District Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11
  • Dillon School Districts 3 and 4 will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Marion County School District will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Marlboro County School District will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Montessori School of Florence will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Horry Georgetown Technical College is closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Francis Marion University will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Coastal Carolina University has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Lee County Schools are closed on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • North Eastern Technical College will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Florence - Darlington Technical College is closed to students, staff and faculty on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Williamsburg Technical College has canceled classes on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Employees should return to work at 10:00 Tuesday morning. 
  • 1st Baptist Child Development Center in NMB is closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Horry County Disabilities & Special Needs’ Day Program, Community Supports, New Horizons HASCI Center and the Main Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Trinity Y2K Child Care Center in Surfside Beach will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Buckle My Shoe will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Bridgewater Academy will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Dillon Christian School will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Trinity - Byrnes Collegiate School will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • The Kings Academy in Florence is closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Creative Beginnings Child Development Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Little River Child Development Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. 
  • Palmetto Preschool and Learning Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Lowcountry Preparatory School in Pawleys Island will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Florence Christian School and Child Care will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.

