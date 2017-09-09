Georgetown County Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12 for students and staff.

On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay.

They will return to their regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13.

Horry County Schools is expected to give an update on closures Sunday before 5:00 p.m.

