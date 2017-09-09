Georgetown County Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s websiteMore >>
The Georgetown County School District has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12 for students and staff. On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay. They will return to their regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13. Horry County Schools is expected to give an update on closures Sunday before 5:00 p.m.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.More >>
If you were without power Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, the city has issued a statement on what happened. The statement says that a transformer blew on Mt. Zion Road near the Intracoastal Waterway. The outage affected Main Street and other areas in North Myrtle Beach. They say the problem has been resolved at this time.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA: The eye of Irma continues to linger over the north coast of Cuba. Winds are sustained at 125 mph making it a category 3 storm.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
High winds took down traffic signs and trees, including one that fell on a house in southwest Miami-Dade County.More >>
