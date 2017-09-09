Fatal accident reported in Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fatal accident reported in Darlington County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County.

The accident happened around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s website.

  Georgetown County Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

    The Georgetown County School District has announced they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, September 11 and 12 for students and staff. On Tuesday, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay. They will return to their regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13. Horry County Schools is expected to give an update on closures Sunday before 5:00 p.m.

  Fatal accident reported in Darlington County

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Darlington County. The accident happened around 5:00 Saturday night at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s website

  IRMA UPDATE: Closing in on southwest Florida tomorrow morning, fringe effects and coastal impacts expected in Carolinas

    The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today.  This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.

