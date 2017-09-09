Child killed after accident reported in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Darlington County.

The accident happened around 4:00 Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Potato House Road and High Hill Road, according to SCHP’s website.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said a Honda was traveling on High Hill Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. A Jeep, traveling on Potato House road struck the Honda.

As a result, a child who was not wearing a seat belt in the back seat of the Honda died on the scene.

Three other people were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the accident is still under investigation.

