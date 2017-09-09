Over 3,000 in North Myrtle Beach lost power Saturday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you were without power Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, the city has issued a statement on what happened.

The statement says that a transformer blew on Mt. Zion Road near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The outage affected Main Street and other areas in North Myrtle Beach.

They say the problem has been resolved at this time.

