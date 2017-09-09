Myrtle Beach KOA campground offering two free nights to Hurricane Irma evacuees

If you were without power Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, the city has issued a statement on what happened. The statement says that a transformer blew on Mt. Zion Road near the Intracoastal Waterway. The outage affected Main Street and other areas in North Myrtle Beach. They say the problem has been resolved at this time.More >>
Those looking to evacuate from Hurricane Irma have a place to go here in the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach KOA, a campground, has 250 empty campsites available for evacuees in need of somewhere to go. A spokeperson from the campsite says they have only received 2 calls as of 2:45 Saturday, so plenty of spaces are still available. They offer two free nights, and after that, they will evaluate the situation as well as where the guests are from to go fromMore >>
Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday. The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk.More >>
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four shootings that happened overnight in the Lamar area.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue Crews assisted Conway Fire crews Saturday morning after an abandoned structure caught on fire. According to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was a third alarm structure fire at 2776 Cultra Road. The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m, but crews were still working at the scene.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
