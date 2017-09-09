Myrtle Beach KOA campground offering two free nights to Hurricane Irma evacuees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those looking to evacuate from Hurricane Irma have a place to go here in the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach KOA, a campground, has 250 empty campsites available for evacuees in need of somewhere to go.

A spokeperson from the campsite says they have only received 2 calls as of 2:45 Saturday, so plenty of spaces are still available.

They offer two free nights, and after that, they will evaluate the situation as well as where the guests are from to go from there.

The campsite has full hookups with water and sewer.

Myrtle Beach KOA is located at 613 5th Avenue South, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Call 1-800-562-7790 for availability and questions.

