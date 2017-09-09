No swimming advisory in place for Myrtle Beach due to rip curren - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No swimming advisory in place for Myrtle Beach due to rip current risks

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday.

The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk.

Horry County Emergency Management Division also took to Twitter to warn beach goers of the high rip current risk. 

