No swimming advisory in place for Myrtle Beach due to rip current risks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday.

The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk.

Due to strong currents and high rip current risk, swimmers are only allowed to be knee deep today. pic.twitter.com/cocgaMN1g0 — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) September 9, 2017

Horry County Emergency Management Division also took to Twitter to warn beach goers of the high rip current risk.

Be cautious and mindful of surf conditions. Large swells. High rip current risk. pic.twitter.com/kF26Z3LX1X — Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) September 9, 2017

Read Hurricane Irma's latest forecast and how it will impact our area here

Check back with WMBF News for more information on swimming advisories this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.