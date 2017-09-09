Surfside Beach Police looking for man captured on home security footage

Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday. The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk.More >>
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four shootings that happened overnight in the Lamar area.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue Crews assisted Conway Fire crews Saturday morning after an abandoned structure caught on fire. According to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was a third alarm structure fire at 2776 Cultra Road. The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m, but crews were still working at the scene.More >>
The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking for anyone who may have information on the identity of a man captured on home security footage. The man pictured was seen in the area of 15th Avenue South Saturday morning. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-913-6368.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
The latest Hurricane Irma update shows Irma has weakened to a category 3, but restrengthening is anticipated.More >>
