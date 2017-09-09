Surfside Beach Police looking for man captured on home security - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach Police looking for man captured on home security footage

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook) (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking for anyone who may have information on the identity of a man captured on home security footage looking into cars. 

The man pictured was seen in the area of 15th Avenue South Saturday morning.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-913-6368. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly