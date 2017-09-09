Multiple crews respond to abandoned structure fire in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple crews respond to abandoned structure fire in Conway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue Crews assisted Conway Fire Rescue crews Saturday morning after an abandoned structure caught on fire.

According to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was a third alarm structure fire at 2776 Cultra Road.

The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m, but crews were still working at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with  WMBF News for more information. 

