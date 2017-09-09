Multiple crews respond to abandoned structure fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue Crews assisted Conway Fire Rescue crews Saturday morning after an abandoned structure caught on fire.

According to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was a third alarm structure fire at 2776 Cultra Road.

The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m, but crews were still working at the scene.

@hcfirerescue & Conway Fire Rescue crews have contained the 3rd Alarm structure fire at 2776 CULTRA ROAD. Units are still operating on scene — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 9, 2017

