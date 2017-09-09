WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd’s family hunkers down in Tampa for Irma

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue Crews assisted Conway Fire crews Saturday morning after an abandoned structure caught on fire. According to a Tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the fire was a third alarm structure fire at 2776 Cultra Road. The fire was contained by 8:30 a.m, but crews were still working at the scene.More >>
As Hurricane Irma’s track continues to shift west, it’s good news for us in the Grand Strand. But it’s not good news for people in Florida. My family lives in Tampa, Fla. I spent the first 18 years of my life there. My family is choosing to hunker down in my parents’ house as Hurricane Irma rolls through. My family has lived in Florida for 33 years. The Lloyds are no strangers to hurricanes.More >>
The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue received word Friday the department is the recipient of a national grant. The department applied for the grant last year to help reduce toxic exhaust fumes inside fire stations, which can reduce the risks of cancer.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
The latest track shows Irma has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through Cuba.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The island is barely habitable, with 90 percent of all structures damaged.More >>
