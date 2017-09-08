Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends with car shows

Hundreds of Mustangs were parked at the Liberty Tap Room Friday night for a car show. (Source: Chris Cervenka)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.

Hundreds of the signature car were parked at the Liberty Tap Room Friday evening for the Mustang Week Car Show.

Some who came down for the week were Pennsylvania residents who said they practically have Mustang in their blood.

"I grew up Mustangs. I'm 44 years old, I bought my first Mustang 30 years ago,” said Bill Tumas, director of video for CJ Pony Parts, a Mustang parts retailer. “I've had 52 different Mustangs over the years. It's just been a passion, man. It's was … something I was a big fan of. I always enjoyed working on them. I always loved the cars, and I took my passion and made it into a career."

Friday night was also the Mustang Cruise-In and Car Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. An awards ceremony will be held Saturday for that event.

