One injured in shooting in Florence

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured during a shooting late Friday afternoon in Florence.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Marion Street at 4:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191.

