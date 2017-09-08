McMaster: No mandatory evacuation for Grand Strand; evacuation ordered for Barrier Islands

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Barrier Islands in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The evacuation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. No other evacuation orders were given.

Grand Strand residents will not have to evacuate.

Mandatory evacuations ordered for Barrier Islands in Colleton, Beaufort, and Jasper according to S.C. Gov. @henrymcmaster . #Irma #SCWX — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 8, 2017

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued throughout Friday. The latest track will keep the most severe direct impacts from the storm well to the west of Grand Strand, with only fringe effects now expected across the region.

