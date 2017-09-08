Assisted living home works to find staff, recover costs after medical evacuation rescinded

The governor's rescinded medical facility evacuation order is causing headaches for some facilities. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of certain medical facilities Thursday, but rescinded the order Friday.

It's causing a major headache for some, and could possibly cost a lot of money. One Myrtle Beach assisted living facility manager reports about $50,000 was spent when medical evacuations were ordered in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew.

Magnolias Assisted Living Home was packing a truck Friday morning to head to another facility in Santee, South Carolina. Beds and bed frames were loaded and, when almost to Santee, were called back. McMaster rescinded his medical evacuation order around 2 p.m. Friday.

"It's a nightmare," Magnolias business manager Teresa Ramge said.

While happy to be safe, she said she's now scrambling to find staffing for residents who will no longer be transferred to Santee.

"The truck with the beds left early to set up," Ramge said.

She added that the residents were about to load a bus with a truck full of medications, papers and medical charts filled behind them, when the order was rescinded. Most of the home's staff also left the area since the residents weren't expected to be back until Tuesday.

Ramge said the Santee hotel will not give a refund for staff, the bus company will not refund and now she needs to prepare meals, get the beds back and find staff for the extended weekend.

Some families of the residents picked them up, but 29 residents were ready to board for Santee.

Ramge said the facility had minor damage after Hurricane Matthew. There were mixed feelings among residents regarding Friday's situation.

