Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue receives grant to reduce cancer risks

The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.More >>
The 16th Annual Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach is about to come to an end, but not before a huge car show was held.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue received word Friday the department is the recipient of a national grant. The department applied for the grant last year to help reduce toxic exhaust fumes inside fire stations, which can reduce the risks of cancer.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue received word Friday the department is the recipient of a national grant. The department applied for the grant last year to help reduce toxic exhaust fumes inside fire stations, which can reduce the risks of cancer.More >>
Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
One person was injured during a shooting late Friday afternoon in Florence.More >>
One person was injured during a shooting late Friday afternoon in Florence.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!More >>
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm, is once again a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm, is once again a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.More >>