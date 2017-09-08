Weather won't be a factor for Week 3 action - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Weather won't be a factor for Week 3 action

Aynor and Green Sea were in action in Week 2. (Source: WMBF News) Aynor and Green Sea were in action in Week 2. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High school action continues across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee during Week 3.

Here is a list of games set for Friday night. Check back for the scores as they are received.

Aynor

Creek Bridge

GAME OF THE WEEK
Hartsville
Conway

Loris
Green Sea Floyds

Hannah-Pamplico
Johnsonville

Hemingway
Andrews

St. James
Lake City

Mullins
Lake View

Eau Claire
Lamar

Latta
East Clarendon

Myrtle Beach
Socastee

Carvers Bay
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
Wilson

North Central
Timmonsville

Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Greenwood Christian
Dillon Christian

Lee Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

Christian Academy
King’s Academy

Florence Christian
Oakbrook Prep

FROM THURSDAY
Hoggard – 21
Carolina Forest – 0

Marlboro County - 40
Darlington – 7

Georgetown – 49
Stanford - 47

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly