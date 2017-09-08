Investigators looking into four shootings in Lamar area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Weapons recovered from the scene of several reported shootings in the Lamar area. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four shootings that happened overnight in the Lamar area.

According to a DCSO press release, deputies responded to three residences that did sustain gunshots. A fourth home did not.

While at the scene, deputies reportedly found 5.56mm shell casings.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Friday, an investigator approached two males at the Cambridge Apartments, near where the shooting occurred, the release stated.

Both men fled from the scene and reportedly dropped three weapons, including a 5.56mm caliber AR-15 rifle that was previously stolen from a vehicle.

Investigators believe the shootings are not random and are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

