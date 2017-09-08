Conway man sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison on heroin distribution

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison following his April guilty plea to three counts of heroin distribution.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Andrew Garcia, 21, was sentenced Thursday to 100 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that law enforcement agents made two controlled purchases of heroin from Garcia in August 2014, and a third in September of that year, the release stated.

Agents also obtained warrants to search two Myrtle Beach residences linked to Garcia, where they reportedly recovered over 600 grams of heroin, nine firearms, and $68,000 in cash.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.