UPDATE: Police on scene of barricaded male subject at Flintlake Apartments

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police officers responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired, according to a tweet from the department.

Police then tweeted that there are no hostages, but one male subject barricaded inside a home at Flintlake Apartments.

Officers have responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired. Stay tuned for updates! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 8, 2017

