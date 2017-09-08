UPDATE: Police on scene of barricaded male subject at Flintlake - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Police on scene of barricaded male subject at Flintlake Apartments

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police officers responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired, according to a tweet from the department. 

Police then tweeted that there are no hostages, but one male subject barricaded inside a home at Flintlake Apartments.

WMBF News has a crew at the scene - stay tuned for updates.

