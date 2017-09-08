UPDATE: Man who barricaded himself inside Flintlake Apartments is dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man who barricaded himself inside a home at Flintlake Apartments Friday afternoon is dead, according to Horry County police officials.

Law enforcement continue to investigate the exact cause of death.

FINAL UPDATE: Upon entry into the residence officers found 1 deceased male. No other injuries reported. Officers have cleared the scene. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 8, 2017

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired, according to a tweet from the department.

Police then tweeted that there are no hostages, but one male subject barricaded inside a home at Flintlake Apartments.

According to law enforcement, a domestic-in-nature call came in at 12:21 p.m. Friday. The SWAT team and a negotiator responded to the scene.

Shots were reportedly fired.

Officers have responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired. Stay tuned for updates! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) September 8, 2017

