UPDATE: Man who barricaded himself inside Flintlake Apartments is dead

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.More >>
A swim advisory has been lifted for seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach that had high bacteria levels.More >>
The town of Surfside Beach is preparing for any potential impacts from Hurricane Irma by declaring a state of emergency.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died, his publicist announced on Friday.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the islands of the northern Caribbean Sea.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for 64 additional counties, bringing the total to 94 counties.More >>
