UPDATE: Man who barricaded himself inside Flintlake Apartments is dead

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man who barricaded himself inside a home at Flintlake Apartments Friday afternoon is dead, according to Horry County police officials.

Law enforcement continue to investigate the exact cause of death. 

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired, according to a tweet from the department. 

Police then tweeted that there are no hostages, but one male subject barricaded inside a home at Flintlake Apartments.

According to law enforcement, a domestic-in-nature call came in at 12:21 p.m. Friday. The SWAT team and a negotiator responded to the scene.

Shots were reportedly fired.

