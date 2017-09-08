South Carolina man arrested after 2016 Marion murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A Sellers man has been arrested and charged with murder, after a homicide on April 17, 2016 in Marion.

Geno Davon Lester, 29, was arrested September 7 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Steven Howard was killed on April 17, 2016 after an altercation with Lester led to a shooting. Lester immediately fled the scene and has been wanted ever since.

Marion Police Chief Tennie said “hopefully, this arrest will give the residents of the City of Marion some sense of peace knowing that Mr. Lester is no longer on the streets.”

Lester has been charged with with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits.

