WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster holding Friday news conference to update public on Irma

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS/WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold another news conference Friday as storm watchers continue to track the latest models of Hurricane Irma. McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will hold that news conference at 2 p.m.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.

