Two South Carolina men arrested after year-long narcotics investigations

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested after year-long narcotics investigations in Williamsburg County, according to Alex Edwards with WCSO.

Joseph Durant, 43, of Hemingway, was in possession of two handguns, items used to distribute drugs, and $1,695.00 when he was arrested.

Archie Lee McCullough Jr., 33, of Andrews, was in possession of a large quantity of heroin, one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one handgun, and a money counter at the scene of his arrest.

Both McCullough and Durant were investigated for over a year by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force which includes FBI agents, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED.

Both suspects remain in Federal custody.

