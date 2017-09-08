Two South Carolina men arrested after year-long narcotics invest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two South Carolina men arrested after year-long narcotics investigations

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Joseph Durant (Source: Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Durant (Source: Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
Archie Lee McCullough Jr. (Source: Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office) Archie Lee McCullough Jr. (Source: Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested after year-long narcotics investigations in Williamsburg County, according to Alex Edwards with WCSO.

Joseph Durant, 43, of Hemingway, was in possession of two handguns, items used to distribute drugs, and $1,695.00 when he was arrested.

Archie Lee McCullough Jr., 33, of Andrews, was in possession of a large quantity of heroin, one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one handgun, and a money counter at the scene of his arrest.

Both McCullough and Durant were investigated for over a year by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force which includes FBI agents, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED.

Both suspects remain in Federal custody. 

