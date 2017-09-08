City of Myrtle Beach offering free sand and bags for residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach has provided another truckload of sand and bags for residents to come fill – for free.

The sand will be adjacent to the City Services Building on Oak Street.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the truck load from yesterday was gone before 7:00.

