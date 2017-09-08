WATCH LIVE: SCE&G holds news conference on Hurricane Irma

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold another news conference Friday as storm watchers continue to track the latest models of Hurricane Irma. McMaster and South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will hold that news conference at 2 p.m.More >>
Horry County Police officers responded to Flintlake Court for a domestic incident in which shots were fired, according to a tweet from the department. WMBF News has a crew en route - stay tuned for updates.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the evacuation of medical facilities along the state’s coast beginning at 2 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Warnings related to Hurricane Irma expanded in Florida as the forecast track of the Category 4 storm continues to shift slightly west.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
As of 11am Friday, the brand new forecast track from the NHC has shifted even farther west bringing Irma on the coast of Florida Sunday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 145mph. While this is going to be a worst case scenario for the state of Florida, it means big improvements in our forecast.More >>
