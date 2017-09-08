South Carolina has activated a toll-free hotline for Hurricane Irma questions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – South Carolina residents with questions about Hurricane Irma can now call a toll-free hotline, operated by the state.

The phone line will be available 24 hours a day.

The South Carolina Public Information Phone System number is: 1-866-246-0133.

Horry County is currently operating on Operating Condition Three, meaning Hurricane Irma poses a possible threat.

