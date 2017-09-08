Ripley's Attractions announce discounted entry for first responders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Attractions has announced discounted tickets to all of their attractions for “Emergency Responders Appreciation Month,” according to a post of their Facebook.

First responders and their immediate family members can enter any Ripley’s attraction for just $10.

The offer is valid for police officers, fire fighters, EMTs and paramedics, rescue squad, emergency medical personnel, and 911 dispatchers.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to local fire fighter charities.

You must provide some sort of identification in order to receive the offer.

The offer is valid from September 7 to September 30.

