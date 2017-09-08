CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

“At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states.

This comes after Hurricane Irma’s track has shifted westward, significantly decreasing likelihood campus will be impacted.

“The University will delay the evacuation of the remaining residential students until further notice. However, as we continue to monitor this hurricane, the University has contingency plans in place for the evacuation of our remaining residential students. If there is a significant shift east that presents a threat to our campus, we are prepared to execute those plans,” the post continues.

The university does say that if students have already evacuated to follow through with those plans.

The following services are available to students:

Hicks Dining Hall will remain open Friday until 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., then 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

UP Café will remain open Friday until 9 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Chick-fil-A and Starbucks remain open Friday until 2 p.m.

HTC Center and Williams Brice Gym will be open Friday noon until 9 p.m.

Student Health Services, normal hours of operation Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Lib Jackson Student Union will have limited hours of operation Friday.

Kimbel Library will open Friday until 11 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. 24-hour service resumes beginning Sunday at 8 a.m.

Chanticleer Store will remain open Friday until 5 p.m.

Shuttle services will run the teal, bronze, black and white shuttle routes each day 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. until classes resume.

