CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states.More >>
A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.More >>
A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.More >>
The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.More >>
The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.More >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to 1075 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Alliance Inn, Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD. Evans stated that all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived, and that most of the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the room the fire started in. The fire did not extend to any further rooms. The fire is still under investigationMore >>
Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to 1075 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Alliance Inn, Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD. Evans stated that all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived, and that most of the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the room the fire started in. The fire did not extend to any further rooms. The fire is still under investigationMore >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
Police are on the scene of an active shooter situation.More >>
Police are on the scene of an active shooter situation.More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>