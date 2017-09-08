Myrtle Beach fire crews respond to fire at Alliance Inn - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach fire crews respond to fire at Alliance Inn

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to 1075 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Alliance Inn, Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD.

Evans stated that all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived, and that most of the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the room the fire started in.

The fire did not extend to any further rooms.

The fire is still under investigation at this time, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

    CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:05:31 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states. 

  • Coker College spearheads national study on STEM programs

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:22:32 GMT
    (Source: Coker College)(Source: Coker College)

    A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.

    Atlantic Beach police chief charged following investigation into domestic violence

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:19 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:19:06 GMT
    Timothy Taylor (Source: WMBF News)Timothy Taylor (Source: WMBF News)

    The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.

