Myrtle Beach fire crews respond to fire at Alliance Inn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to 1075 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Alliance Inn, Friday morning for the report of an apartment fire, according to Lt. Jon Evans with MBFD.

Evans stated that all occupants were out of the building when crews arrived, and that most of the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the room the fire started in.

The fire did not extend to any further rooms.

The fire is still under investigation at this time, check back with WMBF News for more information.

