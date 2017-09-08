WATCH LIVE: Surfside Beach Town Council holds emergency meeting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Surfside Beach Town Council holds emergency meeting ahead of Irma

Source: Surfside Beach Facebook page Source: Surfside Beach Facebook page

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs has called an emergency meeting of the town council on Friday at 9 a.m. in preparation of Hurricane Irma. WMBF News Reporter Erin Edwards is there at the meeting, and will be streaming it for our viewers.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the meeting live.

During the emergency meeting, the council is expected to declare a State of Emergency for the town, and authorize appropriate action be taken in connection with Hurricane Irma.

Stay tuned for more details from that meeting.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

    CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:05:31 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states. 

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states. 

    More >>

  • Coker College spearheads national study on STEM programs

    Coker College spearheads national study on STEM programs

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:22:32 GMT
    (Source: Coker College)(Source: Coker College)

    A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.

    More >>

    A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Atlantic Beach police chief charged following investigation into domestic violence

    Atlantic Beach police chief charged following investigation into domestic violence

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:19 AM EDT2017-09-08 13:19:06 GMT
    Timothy Taylor (Source: WMBF News)Timothy Taylor (Source: WMBF News)

    The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.

    More >>

    The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly