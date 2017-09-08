WATCH LIVE: Surfside Beach Town Council holds emergency meeting ahead of Irma

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs has called an emergency meeting of the town council on Friday at 9 a.m. in preparation of Hurricane Irma. WMBF News Reporter Erin Edwards is there at the meeting, and will be streaming it for our viewers.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the meeting live.

During the emergency meeting, the council is expected to declare a State of Emergency for the town, and authorize appropriate action be taken in connection with Hurricane Irma.

Stay tuned for more details from that meeting.

