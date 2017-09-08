Horry County Police searching for missing Little River woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Kayla Telladira, who is missing from Little River.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Telladira was last seen on Monday, September 4th at 1479 Highway 17.

She is described as 5’4”, 165 pounds, with a butterfly tattoo in the center of her chest. She also has a dragonfly tattoo on her left collarbone as well as a flower mural tattoo on her left ribcage area.

She could be in the area of Bellamy Drive or Malcom Drive.

If you’ve seen this woman, or have any information, you’re asked to call HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.