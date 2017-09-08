Horry County Police searching for missing Little River woman - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Police searching for missing Little River woman

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Kayla Telladira (Source: Horry County Police Facebook) Kayla Telladira (Source: Horry County Police Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for Kayla Telladira, who is missing from Little River.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Telladira was last seen on Monday, September 4th at 1479 Highway 17.

She is described as 5’4”, 165 pounds, with a butterfly tattoo in the center of her chest. She also has a dragonfly tattoo on her left collarbone as well as a flower mural tattoo on her left ribcage area.

She could be in the area of Bellamy Drive or Malcom Drive.

If you’ve seen this woman, or have any information, you’re asked to call HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states. 

    A local university is spearheading a major study that will impact colleges across the country. It’s a $4.4 million initiative funded by the National Science Foundation. One hundred and fourteen students from six colleges will be selected to participate in each school’s STEM Program. STEM stands for Science, Technology, engineering and Mathematics.

    The chief of police for Atlantic Beach was arrested Thursday following allegations of domestic violence.

