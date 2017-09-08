Verizon Wireless offering free calling to Caribbean nations after Hurricane Irma

GREENVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Verizon Wireless is taking steps to assist customers after Hurricane Irma.

They are currently offering free wireless and wireline calling to the Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and Puerto Rico.

According to their website, Verizon is also prepared to provide date relief after assessing which areas were affected.

In a statement from Verizon Wireless’ President Russ Preite, Verizon has prepared, “Deployment and pre-staging of mobile equipment including Cells on Wheels (COWs), Generators on a Truck (GOATs) and Cellular Repeaters on Wheels (CROWs), Satellite Pico Cell on a Trailer (SPOTs) to move into impacted areas that need additional service or coverage.”

For more information on how Verizon Wireless is preparing, visit their website here.

Related story:

Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida?

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.