Deadly Hartsville fire being investigated as homicide

A deadly Hartsville fire is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The fire happened in Darlington County on Persimmons Road Tuesday. DCSO believes that the homicide is drug related.More >>
As of 5:00 am Friday, Irma remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate the southern Bahamas todayMore >>
Verizon Wireless is taking steps to assist customers after Hurricane Irma. They are currently offering free wireless and wireline calling to the Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. According to their website, Verizon is also prepared to provide date relief after assessing which areas were affected.More >>
Students at Coastal Carolina University scrambled to evacuate Thursday night after receiving a notification from the school saying dorms would close 9 a.m. Friday. Many students were packing up their things and loading up their cars Thursday night. Some of them say it came about very suddenly for them.More >>
From North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, people are looking for sand and materials ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>
