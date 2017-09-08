Deadly Hartsville fire being investigated as homicide

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

One person died in a house fire in Hartsville on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A deadly Hartsville fire is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire happened in Darlington County on Persimmons Road Tuesday.

DCSO believes that the homicide is drug related.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement is assisting in this investigation, per DCSO’s request.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

You do not have to reveal your identity to give information.

