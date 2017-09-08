CCU students scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Students at Coastal Carolina University scrambled to evacuate Thursday night after receiving a notification from the school saying dorms would close 9 a.m. Friday.

Many students were packing up their things and loading up their cars Thursday night.

Some of them say it came about very suddenly for them.

“I had to get all my stuff ready really quick,” freshman Wesley Hucks said. “And we were in the middle of doing homework and all that kind of stuff. It felt rushed. Everything felt really rushed because they let us know. And then we have to leave by 9 a.m.”

A lot of students were disappointed they had to leave.

“I was pretty upset honestly because I wanted to stay,” freshman David Charland said. “I like my classes so missing them is not going to be something I’m looking forward to.”

But students also understand it’s for their safety.

“I was so upset,” freshman Elizabeth Principe said. “It was such an inconvenience honestly. I love Coastal Carolina with all my heart, so when I heard we had to leave, I was just upset, but better to be safe than sorry.”

The news was particularly jarring for students who live up north. Some students from Boston, Maryland and Chicago told WMBF News they tried to look for flights home at the last second, but they were too expensive. Luckily, some of them have friends who have parents who live in North Carolina where they can stay in the meantime.

Thursday afternoon, Coastal Carolina University posted on their Facebook page letting them know of the evacuations.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.