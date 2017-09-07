Officials: Pack animal emergency kits, check which hotels accept pets ahead of possible evacuation

Residents are encouraged to make plans for their pets ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Potential impacts from Hurricane Irma have Grand Strand residents making plans for protecting their families, their homes and their businesses.

Officials are also reminding them to make plans for their pets.

"You should look at your animal as if it were a kid,” said Tod Sutz, owner of Dog Boarding of Myrtle Beach. “You wouldn't leave your kid behind, so you shouldn't leave your dog or your cat or your pet behind to fend for themselves. You know, I realize there are situations people are in that may become necessary. What I would say is let somebody know that they're there."

According to information from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, owners should assemble an animal emergency supply kit in the event they have to evacuate. It should include at least three days’ worth of food and water.

SCEMD officials also took to Twitter on Thursday to address a rumor regarding the sheltering of animals, stating there is no state law that hotels have to take in pets during a natural disaster.

There is NO S.C. LAW that hotels have to take pets during a disaster. For pet-friendly info: https://t.co/gpwweknwAO #Irma #SCWX #SCTweets — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 7, 2017

The SCEMD website noted that those who evacuate should check with hotels to see which ones in the area accept pets.

Emergency management officials also stressed that most emergency shelters will not accept pets due to health reasons. The exception is service animals.

For more on preparing pets for emergencies, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.