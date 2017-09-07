Searching for sand as Hurricane Irma approaches

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - From North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, people are looking for sand and materials ahead of Hurricane Irma. Some places, you may have to do some searching. Other places aren't very far at all.

The first stop is the Sons of Zorn on U.S. 17 in Murrells Inlet, where Deede and Billy Zorn are selling 40-pound bags for $3.95.

"We've always had them but customers have been requesting them," said Deede Zorn. "Today, we're almost sold out."

Sandbags can only do so much.

"They're not designed if we're going to get Biblical proportions of flooding. Sandbags are not going to stop those floods coming in, but if you have puddles that are seeping into their homes, that'll help them, Zorn said."

Sandbags can be hard to find. Brian McDonough, of Murrells Inlet, agrees.

"You'd think in a place that gets hurricanes, you'd be able to get sandbags pretty readily, but nobody seems to carry a lot of them here," he said.

McDonough's wife, Rita, was hopeful of next week's forecast.

"Well we're hoping that it's not a category 3 when it hits here," she said." If It's a category 1, we just want to have some sandbags to protect our garage."

City of Myrtle Beach residents can get sand provided by the city for free.

"I just went inside and thanked them for it," said George Daniels. "I got 10 bags here. Ten bags per family, and it's very well appreciated, let me tell you."

So how do you fill them up? Not hard. All you need is a shovel and a bag.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.