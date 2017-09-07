UPDATE: Swim advisory lifted for seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach following elevated bacteria levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A swim advisory has been lifted for seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach that had high bacteria levels.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the seven North Myrtle Beach locations were retested by officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and those test results were found to be within DHEC requirements.

According to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the areas were:

59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

30th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

