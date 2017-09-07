UPDATE: Swim advisory lifted for seven areas of beach in North M - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Swim advisory lifted for seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach following elevated bacteria levels

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: DHEC Source: DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A swim advisory has been lifted for seven areas of beach in North Myrtle Beach that had high bacteria levels.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the seven North Myrtle Beach locations were retested by officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and those test results were found to be within DHEC requirements. 

According to information from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the areas were:

  • 59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 30th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
  • 7th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
  • 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach
  • 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly